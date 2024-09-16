Exclusive: Meet Osè, The Nigerian-Canadian Sensation Blending Afro-Soul And R&B

At just 19, Nigerian-Canadian singer and songwriter Osè has already captivated audiences with her soulful sound and authentic storytelling.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Toronto, Osè’s Afro-soul and R&B influences run deep, shaped by her cultural roots and a strong sense of community. “Growing up Nigerian, it was a lot of communal living,” Osè reflects. “Family and community are just really important to me. My upcoming EP even features my brother’s vocals on a lot of the songs. That homey, family feel is something that’s a highlight for me in my artistic career.”

Osè’s journey to music began early—she started singing in church at just two years old and grew up hearing stories about her late grandmother, who led a band back in Nigeria. Those family influences laid the foundation for her future, but it wasn’t until high school that Osè truly began to push her music career forward.

“In 2019, I got one of the lead roles in a musical, and after my mom saw it, she said, ‘That stage is too small for you. We’ve got to make this happen for real,” Osè said. This moment was just the push she needed.

Now, just a few years later, Osè is seeing her dreams come to fruition. Songs like “Makaveli,” which started as a freestyle on TikTok, have garnered millions of views and sparked viral dance challenges. “It’s surreal,” Osè says of the warm reception her music has received. “I didn’t think ‘Makaveli’ would even come out, but once I saw the response it was getting I knew we had to make it into a full song. And then people started making their own dances and versions of it. This was what we prayed for.”

As a budding young artist, Osè navigates many roles—makeup artist, stylist, and social media strategist among them. “I wear a lot of hats. Even though I’m young, my voice reflects in every part of my music,” she explains.

Starting her career during the pandemic also posed unique challenges, as she recalls performing her first show in Toronto the day before the city shut down due to COVID-19. “I had to figure out how to make an impact during a time when everything was on lockdown.”

However, signing with MBK, a record label and management company known for representing top talent, has been a major turning point in her career. “There’s no pressure, just a sense of comfortability. I’m a student as well as an artist. It feels like I have a double life on some Hannah Montana vibes,” Osè said. “I’m a major in law and a minor in music. Just being able to finish my degree while still doing music, flying out to shows, having exams, and having that room to still be human and just go through life is really important, and it makes for great music too.”

Osè’s artistry draws inspiration from some of the best in the industry, including Afrobeats artists like Wizkid and Davido, as well as R&B singers Brandy and SZA. When asked about her dream collaborations, Osè states: “I’d love to work with Tems or SZA. I feel like we would make something so dope.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for new music. Osè’s debut EP, Feels Like Home, is on the way. As well as an album and surprise collaborations on the horizon too.

“I’m really excited to just share a piece of myself with everybody and what home looks like to me. Creating a version of home, both in Toronto and even going back home to create this project in Nigeria. I’m very excited. I’m also working on my album too. Just a whole lot of music in the works,” Osè said.

Her next single, 24 Hours, is also set to drop soon. “It’s just about how we don’t have enough time in a day to do the things that we want to do. Whether it’s just day to day activities or spending time with people we love.”

She adds: “I feel like this song is just the perfect encapsulation of that feeling. Just yearning for more time.”

As Osè continues to rise, she’s poised to captivate the masses with her authentic sound and deep connection to her roots.

