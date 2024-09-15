Cops Launch Probe After Resident Says Bring Back ‘Hanging In Town Square’

Photo: Getty Images

California police have launched an investigation after a resident called for bringing back “hangings in town square” to “fix Antioch right up.”

According to Mercury News, Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington said police are probing the individual’s racist comments as potential criminal or terrorist threats.

The comments, shared on social media, are believed to be made by a man who lives in nearby Oakley. Resident Nicole Arrington brought up the incident at a city council meeting last month and later shared screenshots of the post with officials.

Arrington alleged that there has been a pattern of “vile, racist, and hateful” comments aimed at Black city council members and staff.

In a statement, Black city council member Tamisha Torres-Walker called the “hanging” comment “outrageous.”

The councilwoman said she’s faced several derogatory comments on social media since taking office in 2020, including being called “nasty miserable racist disgrace human,” “ugly,” “ghetto,” and “progressive clown.”

Torres-Walker also recently reshared a post on Instagram about a sign on a highway near Concord that read, “not White, not welcomed.”