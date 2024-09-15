2024 Atlanta Mile & Dash Free To All Children

The 2024 PNC Atlanta Mile & Dash will be free to all participating children, with entry fees covered by title sponsor, PNC Bank. Starting and ending at Atlantic Station, the Mile & Dash includes a one-mile race for children ages 6-14 and a 50-meter dash for children 6 and under. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, the day before the 2024 PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K.

“At Atlanta Track Club, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of running,” said Rich Kenah, CEO. “By removing the cost barrier for the PNC Atlanta Mile & Dash with the support of PNC Bank, we are able to extend that opportunity to even more families across Atlanta.”

As a strong advocate for the physical, financial and personal wellness of its employees, customers and communities, PNC partners with races across the country that offer opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities.

“We’ve been a proud sponsor of the PNC Atlanta 10 Miler & 5K for nearly a decade, and we’re pleased to expand our support with the PNC Atlanta Mile & Dash for kids,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC regional president for Georgia. “These events underscore our commitment to celebrating community, bringing families together and promoting good health. By covering the registration costs for all children, we hope to foster an early love of running and bring more opportunities to the youth of Atlanta.”

To enhance the race-day experience of the Mile & Dash, every child will receive a PNC-branded adidas drawstring bag and medal. With only 500 spots available, the event is expected to reach capacity quickly. Registration is limited to in-person only.

Atlanta Track Club introduced the Mile & Dash last year to complete its race calendar and add a dedicated children’s race to the 10 Miler & 5K, one of its most popular running and walking events. This free event follows the success of the Microsoft Peachtree Junior, which was made free for the first time earlier this year by Microsoft and sold out with more than 3,000 participants.

