YMCA Of Metro Atlanta Hosting Seventh Annual Days Of Service

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it’s hosting its 7th annual Days of Service today in partnership with Gas South and Sterling Seacrest Pritchard.

The organizations will gather volunteers from across metro Atlanta to conduct service projects benefiting communities in need.

“The Y’s annual Days of Service projects bring together individual and corporate volunteers to make a lasting, positive impact for metro Atlanta organizations and residents,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “Through these events, we’re strengthening and building communities where everyone belongs. We encourage community members to join and help with this life-changing work.”

Service opportunities include volunteering with food drives, beautification projects and garden builds, among other events. Volunteer shifts are available at various Y locations, including the East Lake Family YMCA, McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA, J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA and more.

“The YMCA is an incredible community organization that Gas South is proud to support. Days of Service is a great opportunity for our employees and their families to engage directly in their local community and experience the difference the YMCA is making,” said Carley Stephens, senior manager of community affairs at Gas South. “This opportunity also serves to connect our employees with the philanthropic investments Gas South is committed to giving.”

