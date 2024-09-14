Sisters Network Inc. Celebrates ‘The Power Of Sisterhood’ 30th Anniversary During 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit

In celebration of 30 years as the pioneer and the leading, Black-led national organization dedicated to the Black breast cancer crisis movement, Sisters Network® Inc., will host the 2024 National Black Breast Cancer Summit.

The event on Oct. 4-6, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency-Galleria in Houston.

The two-day Summit features leading breast health medical experts from major medical institutions who will present the latest information on breast health and survivorship. Registration is open now at sistersnetworkinc.org.

Black women are 42% more likely to die of breast cancer as compared to white women. Black women under age 35 are diagnosed at 2 times the rate as white women and more likely die at three times the rate.

Our National Black Breast Cancer Summit” is needed now more than ever,” stated Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc. “Our sisters are facing alarming breast cancer challenges. It’s imperative that we amplify the black breast cancer crisis, educate the community to help save our sisters lives.”

Sisters Network is committed to empowering and educating Black women about the importance of early detection, advocating for health equity, eliminating barriers, and increasing access to quality care for all women,” added Jackson.

During the summit on Saturday, October 5 at 12:00 p.m., Sisters Network®Inc. will also host the 30th Anniversary Pretty In Pink Luncheon & Style Show featuring fashions presented by Saks Fifth Avenue. Tickets may be purchased for $100.00. A portion of the funds raised support the Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP).

“As Sisters Network® Inc. celebrates 30 years of being at the forefront of the black breast cancer movement, I’m inspired by the courage and resilience of the countless Black women our organization has provided emotional support and a sisterhood to during their breast cancer journey, the lives we have saved by educating black women about breast health and the over $1.6 million in financial assistance and mammogram support we have offered to the black community,” added Jackson.

The National Black Breast Cancer Summit is sponsored by Merck, Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Eisai, and Genentech.

About Post Author