Nando’s To Bring World Class South African Art Collection To Atlanta

The Nando’s art collection, one of the largest and most in-depth of Southern African contemporary masterworks, will make its way to Atlanta.

Curated by Laurie Ann Farrell, and in partnership with the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA).

Located in the Pittsburgh community, a historically Black Atlanta neighborhood, ADAMA is an innovative museum that amplifies the art and culture of the diaspora through immersive experiences, cultivating shared learning, and facilitating meaningful points of connection.

Opening ahead of the third iteration of Atlanta Art Week on Friday, September 20th, the exhibition is open to the public at no cost and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2.

“Securing a world-class collection from Nando’s is another testament to the mission of ADAMA of making art accessible and Atlanta’s position as a cultural capital,” said Dr. Fahamu Pecou, founder of ADAMA. “With this exhibition, the influence of the African diaspora will be felt through the quality and variety of artmaking from the best contemporary artists in the world.”

The selection of work is drawn from the collection’s strengths in portraiture, landscape, cityscapes and abstraction.

Several of the featured artists have received recent accolades.

· – Zanele Muholi is a ground-breaking Black queer photographer with a current survey on display at the Tate Modern in London

· – Represented by the Stevenson Gallery in South Africa and David Zwirner in New York City and London , Portia Zvahera is a rising star that was recently featured at the 59th Venice Biennale.

· – Profiled by CNN , Mbongeni Buthelizi known for his innovative work created from melted plastic is an artist activist who collects and repurposes litter into breathtaking portraits.

Artists Sam Nhlengethwa, Diane Victor, and Buthelizi, will be traveling to Atlanta from South Africa to participate in open-to-the-public conversations.

Curating an exhibition from a collection built over two decades was an idea that came to life from the late philanthropist and businessman, Dick Enthoven, who tapped his longtime friend Farrell to be the curator. One of the most important curators working to offer visibility to artists from Africa and the African Diaspora to the United States for more than 20 years; Farrell served as a curator of contemporary art at The Africa Center (formerly known as The Museum of African Art) in New York City, an executive director at Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), and curator and head of modern and contemporary art at the Detroit Institute of Art. Farrell was also the lead curator on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium art collection while at SCAD.

Farrell was named curator of the year by D Magazine (2023) for the quality and scope of the exhibition at the African American Museum, Dallas.

“It’s quite meaningful to be able to curate an exhibit from such an exemplary collection and bring an impressive range of talent from the African continent to Atlanta,” said Farrell, “Our hope is that all who visit will experience the universal themes of humanity, love, loss and hope for a better future as illustrated by the artworks.”

Home to the legendary South-African flamed-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and PERi-PERi sauces, the first Nando’s location in Greater Atlanta recently opened in the Perimeter area within the High Street entertainment district. Later in the year, a 3,500-square-foot location will open at the Forum at Peachtree Corners.

“As a proudly African brand establishing itself in Atlanta, we consider the African Diaspora Museum of Atlanta to be the perfect canvas for world-class expressions of the modern Southern African lived experience,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Chief Brand Officer of Nando’s North America.

