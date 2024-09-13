Trump’s False Claim Of Haitians ‘Eating Pets’ Proved His Incompetence, But Amplified Stereotypes Of Black Immigrants

Donald Trump’s unhinged behavior during this week’s debate against VP Kamala Harris proved his incompetence. It was a moment that caused Harris and some viewers to laugh, and it was more evidence that Trump simply can’t control himself.

The rambling began after Harris baited Trump by mentioning the zaniness that occurs at his rallies and how it causes attendees to leave early.

Trump became triggered by Harris’ statement and never recovered.

He blamed Harris for immigration issues by claiming that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating pets.

“They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trumps said. When ABC News moderator David Muir fact-checked Trump on the false claim, he said he saw the story on TV.

The false claim was spread on social media that migrants from Haiti were eating geese in Springfield, Ohio. Authorities in the area debunked the claim.

Trump’s playbook to political success has always been about using white fear to provoke anger. As mentioned by Harris during the debate, Trump has used found ways to paint members of the Black community as the enemy.

Trump’s initial rise in politics came after he questioned President Barack Obama’s nationality, using his platform to ask for proof of citizenship through a birth certificate. He called white supremacists in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

The racist maneuvers have allowed like-minded individuals of Trump to come together for a common cause, which is usually hatred towards Blacks and other disenfranchised groups.

Trump’s statement about Haitian migrants eating pets became his latest attempt to blame a marginalized group. And although it sparked dozens of internet memes, Trump’s false claim has amplified stereotypes.

The stereotype and false claim has been perpetuated by Trump’s VP pick, J.D. Vance. In a post on social media, Vance wrote that his office has received “many inquiries” in the past few weeks from residents of Springfield who said Haitian migrants abducted their neighbors’ pets or local wildlife.

And Elon Musk posted, “Apparently, people’s pet cats are being eaten.” Musk also shared a TikTok video featuring a woman describing reasons why Haitians eat cats.

Right-wing TV host John Cremeans posted a false claim that police have reported that “Haitian immigrants are going around grabbing up animals.” The post received over 600,000 views.

Haitian-American politicians are fighting back.

During a press conference on Sept. 12, New York Legislator Carrié Solages took aim at Trump, Vance, and Musk for spreading misinformation.

“I’m also very disturbed by these comments, because J.D. Vance, instead of retracting and apologizing, is doubling down,” Solages said. “He’s lying. And so we’re going to ask J.D. Vance to show us the proof, because there is no proof. You’re a liar. You’re lying about such good people. You don’t deserve to be a senator. And I’m asking Elon Musk. How dare you double down on these lies and spread these fallacies and spread these lies through Twitter or X, or whatever you call it. You’re not even American, you’re South African. These statements are completely false, and there’s no way they could justify or verify it.”

