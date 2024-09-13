Google, Mayor Andre Dickens Announce $10 Million Investment To Help Small Businesses With AI Skills

In a move set to help redefine how small businesses in the U.S. adapt to the future of AI, Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, announced a $10 million investment to support America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs).

The news broke at the annual SBDC Conference in Atlanta, GA, during a panel discussion titled “AI for SMBs: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Small Business Growth.” This panel, featuring Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia’s SBDC Network representative Robbie Parks, highlighted the future impact of AI on small businesses.

The funding will help launch no-cost AI Clinics at universities and community colleges across the nation, equipping small businesses with essential AI skills to improve productivity, expand their reach, and drive growth. These AI Clinics, led by advisors and students, will act as a hands-on learning hub for local entrepreneurs.

Alongside this initiative, Google is set to roll out its first AI training specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“AI is the next frontier transforming the business landscape as we know it. Atlanta’s small businesses must have the tools and expertise to stay competitive,” said Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta.”

He added: “Atlanta has built its reputation as a hub for innovation and technology. Google’s support for America’s SBDCs and new AI training for small businesses will drive local economic growth by equipping small businesses with cutting-edge AI knowledge — creating more economic opportunities that will uplift both Atlanta and Georgia as a whole. I applaud Google and America’s SBDC for bringing these essential resources to our city.”

In 2023, Google helped generate $16.17 billion in economic activity for thousands of Georgia-based businesses, nonprofits, and creators, and trained over 400,000 Georgians in digital skills.

Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google, states: “Small businesses are the cornerstone of America’s economy, and Google is committed to empowering them with the digital tools they need to thrive. Alongside America’s SBDCs, we’re proud to provide small businesses access to local AI training at no cost to help them drive growth in an increasingly digital economy.”

While the potential for AI is clear, many small businesses still have yet to embrace it fully. A report by the Connected Commerce Council revealed that although 81% of leaders see AI as critical to their success over the next two years, only 64% have adopted or plan to adopt AI.

With the backing of Google’s new AI training module, “Grow Your Business with AI-powered Tools by Google,” SBDC is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by providing SMBs with actionable, hands-on strategies for implementing AI.

President & CEO of America’s SBDC Charles “Tee” Rowe​​ states: “AI is changing business and the world around us at a startling speed. Small businesses need help to find the best tools and tactics to handle this change and maximize the effectiveness of their business,” Rowe said. “We’re pleased to bring our nationwide SBDC network, with support from Google.org, to bear on delivering the training that small businesses need to stay on top of their game and thrive.”

About Post Author