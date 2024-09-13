Exclusive: How ‘Fancy Homebody’ Is Revolutionizing Loungewear While Combating Fast Fashion

In an era where fast fashion dominates, Vanessa Bouie has carved out a niche that blends comfort with style with her loungewear brand Fancy Homebody.

As the founder of Fancy Homebody, Bouie has built a brand that champions high-quality, chic loungewear designed for women who want to feel confident and fashionable without compromising on comfort. What began as a personal blog for the stylish homebody has now evolved into a thriving business, one that Bouie says was a “happy accident.”

“I started off in corporate marketing, doing pharmaceutical marketing for about seven years,” Bouie shared in an exclusive interview with ADW. “I felt like a lot of women, you kind of fall in that rut of mommy life and wife life and work life, and I felt like I just needed a creative outlet,” Bouie said. “So, I just started to blog about my new life, as this homebody who never left the house. I called myself the fancy homebody. I didn’t want to kind of lose that essence of still being stylish or fashionable.”

Initially, Fancy Homebody was just that—a fun moniker for her blog and Instagram account, where Bouie shared her thoughts on family, lifestyle, and fashion. What Bouie didn’t expect was the rapid following she gained through her humorous and relatable posts. By 2019, her brand really began to take off.

“I was still working full time, and we launched our website in February 2020, literally with just some sweatshirts and mugs,” Bouie recalled.

Then, the pandemic hit, and Bouie’s concept of cozy, stylish living spread like wildfire. “It was almost perfect timing because everyone was stuck at home, wanting to feel good and look cute while being comfortable. My brand really spoke to that. By May, we launched our first loungewear collection, and it sold out within an hour.”

While Fancy Homebody started with simple items like mugs and sweatshirts, Bouie had bigger plans. She wanted to break through the fast fashion trends—creating designs that are not only stylish but also durable. “I’ve always been a fashion girl at heart, but I also know the downside of fast fashion. It doesn’t last, and I wanted something different. I wanted to design pieces that were classic, timeless, and made of quality materials,” she said.

The brand focuses on creating loungewear that speaks to women of all shapes and sizes—without the fast-fashion pressure of keeping up with fleeting trends. Creating the perfect alternative for women who want to feel stylish whether they’re running errands or lounging around the house.

Bouie believes one of the driving factors behind her success is her ability to connect with her community on a personal level. She views her customers as more than just numbers, and that personal touch has been a cornerstone of the brand’s growth. “Before I tried to sell anything, I wanted to build a community,” she said.

She added: “One of the most rewarding aspects of this journey is that my boys have seen the entire process—from packing orders in our dining room to now having a 7,000-square-foot warehouse,” she shared.

Bouie also notes the impactful role her husband has played in making the business a success. “It’s really great to have such a supportive partner like my husband. We both emptied our 401(k)s and savings accounts to go full fledged in this business.”

With fall approaching, Bouie is already planning her next steps. “We typically have a very busy holiday season. Of course, that’s when everyone wants to stock up on all their cozy items. We have a lot of fun things planned for the holiday season, as far as Christmas pajamas and a lot of other cozy pieces,” she revealed.

Beyond seasonal launches, the brand is also celebrating a major milestone: fulfilling over 100,000 orders. As Bouie continues to expand Fancy Homebody, she remains committed to her vision of creating stylish, high-quality pieces that empower women to feel their best—whether they’re running errands, chasing kids, or simply enjoying time at home.

For more information about Fancy Homebody, visit their website here or their Instagram found here.

