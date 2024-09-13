A’ja Wilson Shatters WNBA Scoring Record, Leading Aces To Victory Against Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson made WNBA history by setting the single-season scoring record during her team’s 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever.

Wilson’s 27-point performance not only led the Aces to victory, but also brings her season total to an astounding 956 points.

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” said Wilson, reflecting on her achievement. “We have some phenomenal players in this league, so for my name to be on this list, it’s truly a blessing.” The two-time MVP was quick to credit her teammates for their support throughout the season, adding, “Without them, I wouldn’t get the basketball … them continuing to pour into me so I can pour into them goes a long way.”

Wilson’s history-making moment came in the closing seconds of the first half, when she drained a mid-range jumper to break the previous record of 939 points, set by Jewell Loyd just last season. Wilson had already tied Loyd’s mark earlier in the game with a free throw in the first quarter, setting the stage for what was to come next.

Wilson’s peers, including her former coach and mentor Dawn Staley, were quick to celebrate her record-breaking performance. Staley, now the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, coached Wilson during her collegiate years and has remained a key figure in her life.

“The crown is heavy,” said Aces forward Alysha Clark, “but A’ja shows up every day and pours into those around her. That’s why only a select few get that title, and A’ja exemplifies every single bit of that.”

In addition to her 27 points, Wilson recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks. The team is aiming to become just the second WNBA team to win three consecutive championships.

Wilson’s memorable season doesn’t stop at scoring. She now has 418 rebounds for the year, putting her within striking distance of breaking the single-season record, held by Angel Reese with 447 boards.

With four games remaining, Wilson is poised to make even more history, as she needs just 11 points per game to become the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single season.

As for Indiana, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell lead the charge. Mitchell put up 24 points, while Clark shot 6-for-22 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep, finishing with 16 points.

The Fever will face off against Wilson and the Aces again tonight.

