Georgia Tech Joins Forces With Nonprofit For Mobile Laundry Bus To Serve Atlanta’s Homeless

An inspiring new partnership between the Atlanta nonprofit Flowing with Blessings, Inc. and students from Georgia Tech is hitting the city streets, bringing hope and clean clothes to the homeless community.

Launched in July, the Mobile Laundry Bus is a creative solution designed to restore dignity to those in need by offering something most of us take for granted—clean clothes.

This initiative, which has already helped over 4,500 individuals, provides homeless Atlantans the opportunity to maintain their hygiene and hold onto their personal items. Nicky Crawford, founder of Flowing with Blessings says its, “A crucial step in helping these individuals regain their dignity and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.”

For years, Crawford’s organization has been providing mobile showers to the homeless. The addition of the Mobile Laundry Bus takes this effort a step further by offering another essential service that often goes overlooked.

The concept for the bus was brought to life through a collaboration with Georgia Tech’s School of Industrial Design. Under the guidance of Professor Steve Chininis, students Zaria Hardnett, David Hounyo, Lily Liang, Claudia Ross, and Anushka Vaidya took on the challenge as part of their Summer Studio course.

The team designed an innovative system that allows for large tanks of clean water to be added to the bus, ensuring that this mobile solution could function effectively across the city.

According to Georgia Tech, the Mobile Laundry Bus was inspired by Crawford’s desire to alleviate the daily struggles of those experiencing homelessness.

“The inspiration behind the Mobile Laundry Bus stemmed from Crawford’s desire to ease the burden of daily life for the people they serve, allowing them to retain cherished items and maintain personal hygiene without the stigma people often associate with homeless populations,” the university stated.

With around 60 people utilizing the service each day, the Mobile Laundry Bus has already become a vital resource. As Atlanta faces ongoing challenges in addressing homelessness, initiatives like this offer tangible solutions and hope. “We urge everyone to be the change they wish to see in the world,” Crawford said.

Georgia Tech’s involvement highlights how students can play an active role in addressing pressing societal issues. The Mobile Laundry Bus is a reminder that sometimes the simplest solutions—clean clothes and warm showers—can have a profound impact on someone’s life.

About Post Author