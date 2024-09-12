Exclusive: Lil’ Kim Announced As Headliner Of 33rd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Concert

Iconic rapper Lil’ Kim is set to headline the 33rd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5k Run. This highly anticipated event, organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), will take place at Atlanta’s scenic Piedmont Park.

As one of the world’s most recognized hip-hop artists, Lil’ Kim is bringing her star power to a cause that remains deeply relevant, particularly within Black and brown communities.

Nicole Roebuck, Executive Director of AID Atlanta, a key beneficiary of the event, emphasized the importance of raising awareness in the local community. “People have kind of, in a way, thought the issue has gone away because we don’t see people dying in large numbers anymore, but it’s still here. Unfortunately, the impact is felt most strongly among Black and brown communities, where access to healthcare and education is more limited,” Roebuck said.

The “Crush on You” rapper is no stranger to the cause. In 2021, Lil’ Kim headlined AHF’s Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, using her platform to raise awareness about HIV prevention and care. This time around, joining Lil’ Kim is the multifaceted singer, songwriter, and DJ, Durand Bernarr.

However, beyond the entertainment value, the event raises critical funds and awareness in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, directly benefiting local organizations offering life-saving services.

Although advancements in medical treatment have lessened the visibility of the HIV/AIDS crisis, the disease is still a pressing issue—especially in Georgia.

Atlanta consistently ranks among the top five U.S. cities for new HIV diagnoses, and Georgia leads the nation in HIV incidence rates. These troubling statistics underscore the need for continued community engagement, which AIDS Walk Atlanta seeks to foster.

The AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run has become one of the largest fundraising events for HIV/AIDS services in the Southeast. Each year, it raises over $1 million for 13 local organizations, with AID Atlanta among the primary beneficiaries.

“The funds raised are vital because they’re unrestricted, allowing organizations to use them for the specific needs they encounter. Many of these services are free or low-cost, offering access to medical care, HIV testing, STI screening, and mental health services for those who might otherwise go without,” Roebuck said.

AHF matches every dollar raised by local organizations, doubling the impact of community contributions. This year’s event seeks to continue this legacy, offering an unforgettable experience while furthering the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Roebuck states: “Each year, we find ways to keep the event fresh, whether it’s through partnerships with exciting artists or expanding the festival atmosphere. But at the core, it’s about raising critical funds and promoting awareness.”

The 33rd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run is a call to action. As Roebuck puts it, “The first step in protecting yourself is knowing your status. From there, you can take control of your health and well-being. We have the tools to help, but we need to make sure people know where to find them.”

The 2024 AIDS Walk Atlanta promises to be an unforgettable day that serves a critical mission.

Visit AHF’s website here to join thousands of others who will walk, run, and raise awareness in the fight against HIV/AIDS—because the battle isn’t over yet.

