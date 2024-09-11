Otis Redding Foundation Celebrated Their 3rd Annual “King Of Soul Music Festival” On September 6 And 7, 2024 In Macon, Ga

St. Paul & The Broken Bones headlined “An Evening of Respect” on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Macon City Auditorium

The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated its 3rd Annual “King of Soul Music Festival” on September 6 and 7, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. The annual event honored Otis Redding’s profound influence on soul music and his global impact, while also supporting the Foundation’s mission to uplift young musicians through music education. This year’s festival marked a special tribute to the lasting legacy of Otis Redding and featured two days of live music, awards, and a vibrant gathering of musicians and educators.

Eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones headlined the gala event, “An Evening of Respect,” on September 6 at the Macon City Auditorium. The evening opened with a performance by the Macon Music Revue, featuring Otis Redding Music Camp alumni, including guitarist Dustin McCook and bassist Evan Bentzel. Joining them were vocalist Charles Davis, Ethan Hamlin on keys, and Caleb Melvin on drums, providing an electric start to the night of soulful performances.

The festival continued on Saturday, September 7 with the “Big ‘O’ Homecoming Show & Dance” at the Capitol Theatre, hosted by renowned composer, producer, DJ Nabs. Attendees danced the night away to a blend of timeless soul classics and modern sounds, honoring the music of Otis Redding and celebrating the enduring legacy of the King of Soul.

Proceeds from the festival will directly support the Otis Redding Foundation’s youth music education programs, including Otis Music Camp, Camp DREAM, and the forthcoming Otis Redding Center for the Arts, set to open in late 2024. The Center will serve as a vital resource for young artists, providing students, ages 5-18, with the opportunity to explore their passion for music and the arts. Programs will focus on musical literacy, instrumentation, the mathematical components of music, and other creative disciplines.

Several prestigious awards were presented during “An Evening of Respect,” including:

The Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect was presented to the Georgia Music Foundation, and accepted by Board Chair Russell Bennett, in recognition of its 30 years of supporting music education, preservation, and outreach.

The Otis Redding III Award of Philanthropy to the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, accepted by Anthony J. Sylvester, honoring its dedication to music education and fostering appreciation for American jazz, popular music, and jazz performance.

The Otis Redding Foundation Dream Award to songwriter Vinson “Alaz” Muhammad, for his exceptional dedication, ambition, and drive in pursuit of artistic excellence. Vinson has a strong connection to the foundation serving as the executive producer of the Real Talk Hip Hop Summit and the lead hip hop songwriting coach for the Otis Redding Music Camp. One of the highlights of the festival was the presentation of the Singer-Songwriter Award, given to Sara Mazanec, a standout participant from the Otis Music Camp this past summer. As part of the award, Sara had the opportunity to film a professional music video for her song, which was showcased during the festival. Her journey exemplifies the powerful role that the Otis Redding Foundation plays in shaping the next generation of musicians.

The festival, attended by music enthusiasts from across the country, was a resounding success, furthering the Foundation’s mission of empowering young people to pursue their musical dreams and carry forward Otis Redding’s legacy. For b-roll video footage of “An Evening of Respect” click here. For event photos of “An Evening of Respect,” click here.

About the Otis Redding Foundation: The Otis Redding Foundation is dedicated to education through music, empowering young people to pursue their dreams. Through programs like Camp Dream and the Otis Music Camp and the soon to-be-opened Otis Redding Center for the Arts, the Foundation continues to inspire and develop the next generation of artists.

About the “King of Soul Music Festival”: The King of Soul Music Festival celebrates the life and legacy of Otis Redding, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists to honor his contributions to music and culture. The festival aims to create a space where music lovers can come together to celebrate the past, present and future of music. For more information on the Otis Redding Foundation, click here.

About Post Author