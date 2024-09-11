Kamala Harris Bullied The Bully In Dramatic Debate Smack Down Against Donald Trump

Kamala Harris did what no other political candidate has been able to do, disarm and dismantle Donald Trump on a debate stage.

From the onset of the highly anticipated debate, Harris commanded the room by cornering Trump until he was forced to look her in the eye and shake her hand. It soon became a master class of how to bully a bully.

Harris did several things to keep Trump on the defense while sharing her vision for the future. Trump was unhinged for most of the night.

One of the most embarrassing moments was when Trump attempted to blame Harris for immigration issues by claiming that immigrants are eating pets.

“They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trumps said. When ABC News moderators fact-checked Trump on the false claim, he said he saw the story on TV. The false claim was spread on social media that migrants from Haiti were eating geese in Springfield, Ohio. Authorities in the area debunked the claim.

The exchange was prompted by Harris pushing Trump’s buttons, especially when mentioning his political rally. She invited viewers to attend a Trump rally where he speaks about Hannibal Lecter and other nonsensical things. But she triggered him by saying that people leave his rallies early because they’re bored.

“First, let me respond as to the rallies,” Trump said. “People don’t leave my rallies, we have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics.”

At that point, Trump could no longer recover. He resembled a boxer who had taken a left hook on the chin, loosing his balance and holding on to anything to survive each round. But Harris would surrender, she continued to throw verbal blows that exposed Trump and his weakness.

When the topic of Russia and Ukraine was presented, Trump claimed that the war would have never started because of his friendship with Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. Harris countered by saying that Putin would have control of Ukraine if Trump were still president with eyes set on Poland.

Harris ended by telling Trump that Putin “would eat you for lunch.”

When Trump was asked about controversial statements he made about Harris’ race at the NABJ, he said, “All I can say is I read where she was not Black that she put out. I’ll say that. And then I read that she was Black, and that’s OK. Either one was OK with me.”

Harris then called out Trump for his historical divisiveness when it comes to race. She reveled that Trump discriminated against Black people at father’s building in New York; she called out how he paid for an ad asking for the death penalty of the “Central Park 5”; and she noted how he falsely claimed that Barack Obama was not American.

“I think the American people want better than that, want better than this,” Harris said.

Trump’s rambling continued as Harris threw out more bait that led to confusion and irritation for the Republican candidate. Overall, Harris spoke directly to the American people, showing leadership and proving Trump’s unworthiness for a second term as president.

