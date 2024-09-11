Digital Daily

Frankie Beverly Dead At 77

Frankie Beverly, the legendary vocalist and bandleader of Maze, has passed away at the age of 77. His family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement shared on social media on Wednesday (September 11).

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the statement began. “During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for us is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family continued: “He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier this year, Beverly announced his retirement from music after an iconic 50-year career. His final tour, titled the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” launched in March and concluded with his last performance in his hometown of Philadelphia in July.

Details surrounding his passing, including the cause of death, will be provided as the story develops.

