Exclusive: Spelman College Hosts Brookings Institute To Examine AI And What’s At Stake This Election

Spelman College and the Brookings Institution recently collaborated on an important two-day event titled, “What’s at Stake in the 2024 Election: The Promise and Perils of AI.”

This event, part of Brookings’ larger “Election ’24: Issues at Stake” initiative, focused on the profound implications artificial intelligence (AI) has for society, policy, and the upcoming presidential election.

With Georgia serving as a key electoral battleground and Spelman College as an iconic hub of Black excellence, this setting provided the perfect backdrop for an urgent dialogue about AI’s dynamic role in shaping the future.

Day one of the event kicked off with remarks from Spelman College President Helene Gayle, followed by a fireside chat featuring Brookings President Cecilia Rouse and AI expert and former White House official Alondra Nelson.

“This event is a part of an initiative we’re doing at the Brookings Institute. There’s been so much focus on the personalities of the candidates, but not as much focus on the policy issues, the pressing issues of today that many voters wish that the candidates would focus on and believe that the election should be about,” Rouse said. “Yes, we selected states that were more in play as part of the election, but the focus is on issues that we believe that voters should be thinking about and should be pressing candidates on.”

The discussions took a deep dive into how AI affects democracy, with a focus on topics such as disinformation, racial bias, and workforce displacement. AI, already transforming industries from healthcare to finance, presents both incredible opportunities and significant risks.

“Today was about artificial intelligence, which is this new technology. We’ve got technology in so many areas, but this one is sort of a game changer. So it’s important for us to be thinking about what ways will this improve our lives? How can we mitigate the losses to workers and others?” Next week, we’ll be in Michigan thinking about climate, then following that we’ll be in Tennessee, thinking about the United States’ role in the global place and foreign policy,” Rouse said.

Day two of the event began with a keynote address by Brookings Senior Fellow Nicol Turner Lee, followed by panels that tackled these risks head-on. Turner Lee illustrated the racial and economic disparities that AI can exacerbate, sharing a thought-provoking example of how machine learning algorithms perpetuate bias:

“When algorithms pick up on data from purchases and browsing history, they create a ‘composite footprint,’ which can often result in discriminatory outcomes, especially for people of color,” she said. “These biases manifest in everything from credit card offerings to job interviews, where AI can ‘screen out’ individuals based on superficial factors like name, appearance, or even a lack of eye contact during video interviews.”

Turner Lee’s insights underscored the urgency for policy solutions that mitigate the harms AI can inflict, particularly on communities of color. The conversations explored how the next administration could create regulations to prevent these inequities from deepening while capitalizing on AI’s benefits, such as innovation, increased efficiency, and new opportunities for underrepresented groups.

President Rouse emphasized the pivotal role of young people in shaping the future, especially during such a historic election year. “Get informed, get involved, and most importantly—vote. Your voice is what shapes democracy. The issues we’re discussing today, like AI, will have a profound impact on your future. It’s crucial that young people lead the charge in ensuring these technologies are developed and deployed in ways that serve everyone,” Rouse said.

As AI continues to evolve, the stakes in the 2024 election could not be higher. Events like this one at Spelman College serve as a powerful reminder that the choices made today will shape the future of technology—and society—for generations to come.

About Post Author