Debate Night in Black America, a live-streaming event by Word in Black (WIB), will provide insightful commentary and analysis specifically for African-American audiences. Hosted by Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier and Joseph Williams, join us as we discuss the issues with thought leaders nationwide. Tune in on September 10, 2024, as we bring you coverage before and after the live ABC Presidential Debate. Streaming begins 8 PM – EDT.

About Post Author