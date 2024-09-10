Kendrick Lamar Or Lil Wayne: Why NFL Made The Right Choice For Its Super Bowl Halftime Show

On opening day of the NFL season, Kendrick Lamar announced that he will serve as the headlining performer at the Super Bowl. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

However, backlash followed.

With New Orleans serving as the host city, some rap artists and fans were upset that Lil Wayne, a hometown hero, was not chosen for the world’s biggest music gig. Many mistakenly placed blame on Jay-Z whose Roc Nation produces the show. However, the host city chooses the final performer following several meetings with the NFL.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne’s artist, blasted Jay-Z on social media.

“Denying a young Black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for Birdman, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne? Lil Wayne the G.O.A.T…Nola what’s good? Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. House [explicative] tingz.”

Some believe that this past summer’s rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake was the reason Kendrick was chosen.

Other artists to speak out against the decision included Cash Money CEO Birdman, Juvenile, and Lil Boosie.

But while Lil Wayne should be considered as one of the best rappers of all-time, the NFL made the right decision by choosing Kendrick Lamar.

Lyrically, Lil Wayne remains sharp, offering witty rhymes whenever he touches a mic. But in terms of stage presence, Lil Wayne has failed recently. He’s often forgotten lyrics and hasn’t really offered much visually while performing.

On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar is rap’s ultimate showman. He takes audiences on a journey visually and through lyrics, having a knack for storytelling that’s theatrical.

With his “Big Steppers” tour, Kendrick’s set design would change to coincide with the meaning of different songs. A large silhouette would often provide a visual representation of his lyrics. For instance, the shadowy images of planes, buildings, trees, bugs, and birds could be seen as he rapped “Worldwide Steppers.” On “Money Trees,” a visual of palm trees in heavy winds were present. And when he performed a snippet of “We Cry Together” and “Purple Hearts” in its entirety, the silhouette displayed a couple arguing and eventually hugging, illustrating the emotional roller coaster that comes with love.

With “The Big Steppers” tour, Kendrick didn’t give audiences an average rap show. He ensured that lyrics, dancers, and set designs represented a larger aspect of an overall story. Through the use of symbolism and powerful music, Kendrick has found a way to turn a rap concert into theater.

And when it comes to the world watching the biggest music event, Kendrick stands alone in terms of hip-hop, even when compared to Lil Wayne.

