Kamala Harris To Face An Unpredictable Donald Trump In Tonight’s Presidential Debate: Here’s How She Wins

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face-off in tonight’s highly anticipated debate. It will be the first time that the two have ever met in person.

The debate will expose the nation to two opposite view points and two different debate styles. For Harris, it will be a challenging, but winnable debate.

Debating Trump is like boxers who face an unconventional fighter. He doesn’t play by the rules, he lacks tact, and is severely uniformed.

Trump knows that he isn’t as politically savvy as Harris, so he will attempt to define Harris with talking points that he uses at his political rallies and social media.

Trump will tell an untruth every time that he opens his mouth. He will mispronounce her name, question her ethnicity, blame her for immigration, and attempt to claim that she’s the reason for inflation. His playbook is very limited, but can be damaging because his delivery is tailor made for reality TV. His followers and the uneducated will find Trump amusing if he’s allowed to have his way.

Harris will have to take a more focused approach. Instead of going back-and-forth with Trump, Harris should use the opportunity to speak directly to the American people. She should give Trump little to no eye contact and look directly at the camera. This will be her time to outline her proposed policies for those who are unaware. She should share her story and highlight her wins as VP.

Harris should only engage with Trump by showcasing how old and out of touch he is to the future of America.

By focusing on her own victories, she defines herself and proves why she stands as the better choice.

“Trump spends a lot of time concerned about his crowd sizes, but the American people are far more concerned about which candidate will make their lives better – and it’s not the guy running on the Project 2025 agenda,”said Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler. “Tonight’s debate will present the stark choice Americans will face at the ballot box: between Vice President Harris who is fighting for the people to make our lives better, and the guy who can’t seem to stop obsessing about himself and the size of his crowds.”

