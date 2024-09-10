Hammonds House Museum invites you to a weekend of jazz featuring Wycliffe Gordon and Eric Scott Reed

This October Hammonds House Museum presents an exciting weekend of jazz with internationally acclaimed musicians trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and pianist Eric Scott Reed.

On Saturday, October 5th Gordon and Reed will perform at First Congregational Church,105 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. This concert is being presented in partnership with the church. Dinner seating is at 7:00 pm and the concert starts at 8:00 pm. For more details and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

On Sunday, October 6th the duo will present a workshop for musicians and jazz lovers from 3:00-5:00 pm at Hammonds House Museum, 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Admission is FREE, but registration is required. To reserve your spot, click HERE.

A veteran member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and an original member of Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon has had an impressive career touring the world performing hard-swinging, straight-ahead jazz receiving great acclaim from audiences and critics alike. His unmatched modern mastery of the plunger mute and his exceptional technique and signature sound has solidified Gordon a place in musical history known as one of the top trombonists of his generation. He can be heard on hundreds of recordings, soundtracks, live DVDs and documentaries, and has an extensive catalog of original compositions that span the various timbres of jazz and chamber music. His arrangement of the theme song to NPR’s “All Things Considered” is heard daily across the globe.

When you think of hard-driving swing, sophistication and elegance in artistry, formidable technique and a thunderous sound, there are only a very small handful of contemporary pianists you think of and one of them is most assuredly Eric Scott Reed. A member of the Marsalis’ Septet and Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Reed has been a vital force in jazz for over 25 years, excelling as a leader, composer, producer, educator, and sideman. His recordings, such as The Adventurous Monk and Groovewise, showcase his innovative approach to jazz standards and original compositions. A native of West Philadelphia, Reed’s early church experiences and formal training at Settlement Music School and The Colburn School shaped his eclectic musical sensibility. After joining Marsalis’s band and moving to New York, Reed became a fixture on the jazz scene. After wrapping his 4-year teaching residency at UT Knoxville in Spring 2024, Reed debuted XYZ, a dynamic ensemble, reaffirming his dedication to jazz’s evolving landscape.

Funding for this weekend of jazz programming is made possible through the South Arts Presentation Grant and the NPN Artist Engagement Fund.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 arts organization whose mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The beautiful Victorian home was the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron, and it became a museum in 1988. Hammonds House Museum’s 2024 exhibitions are supported by a series of workshops, public programs, and civic engagement activities. To join the mailing list, become a member, or plan your visit, go to their website: hammondshouse.org.

