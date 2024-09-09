H.O.P.E. Inc. And Horizon Race Solutions Merge For 2024 Westside Park Run

On Sept. 28, nonprofit H.O.P.E. Inc. is partnering with Horizon Race Solutions to host the 2024 Westside Park Run. The 5K/10K fitness event will raise support and awareness for single parents as they pursue higher education, pull themselves out of poverty, and forever change the path of their families.

“This merge of our run with Westside Park was needed to grow our program and expose Atlanta to what we do,” Kenita Smith, the founder of H.O.P.E. Inc., says. “Every runner that crosses that finish line is bringing H.O.P.E. to the would-have-been hopeless and helpless. What a great way to support wellness all the way around.”

With each registration and sponsorship, a portion of the proceeds will benefit H.O.P.E.’s mission — to help low-income single parents complete their degrees, assisting parents through monthly financial rent and childcare assistance, professional counseling, and other social services for the duration of their program.

The Westside Park Run is the first and only 10K located completely within the Westside Park, Proctor Creek Trail, and the West Highlands area, and it is a USATF Certified Course and Peachtree Qualifier.

This year offers a 5K option for runners as well! The event will start at 7 a.m., and the race will kick off an hour later.

Since 2011, H.O.P.E. Inc. has helped over 100 single parents graduate from college, 48 of which were first-generation college graduates. Through the encouragement and support of these parents, over 279 children’s lives have been changed.

“We celebrated 15 graduates last year, with a total of 79 grads year to date,” Smith says. “That is 79 families making affordable wages, buying homes, and contributing to their communities. It’s major!”

Each participant will receive a soft t-shirt, as well as a finisher medal for all runners. All registrants will be given the opportunity to make an additional donation to H.O.P.E. Inc.

“H.O.P.E, Inc. is about transforming the lives of single parents and their children,” Smith says. “Year after year, single parents that are first-time generation college attendees graduate and change the trajectory of not only their lives, but their children’s lives. What we offer is not a handout, it’s a hand up that transcends families and economies.”

