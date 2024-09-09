Georgia’s Republican AG Says Gov. Brian Kemp Not Required To Investigate Trump-Supporting Election Board

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr shared that Gov. Brian Kemp is not required to investigate the State Election Board and its members who have been praised by Donald Trump.

The Election Board caused a stir when they implemented new rules which allows local counties to hold off on the certification of votes if there is a “reasonable inquiry” into election results. The three Republicans (Janelle King, Rick Jeffares, and Dr. Janice Johnston) on the Georgia State Election Board were praised by Trump during a rally in Atlanta.

Some Democrats believe that the board members could cause chaos in November.

Following complaints, Gov. Kemp reached out to Carr for guidance on an investigation to possibly remove some of the board members. In a letter, Carr said Kemp was not required to investigate the board.

“The General Assembly chose the phrase ‘formal charges’ to indicate the requirement of something more than simply a generalized grievance brought by a member of the public,” Carr wrote in the letter to Kemp. “While the phrase ‘formal charges’ remains undefined in the statute, it appears fairly obvious that the phrase requires something more than ‘informal’ complaints, grievances or letters.” However, the board is still facing a lawsuit that was filed to contest the new rules. Kamala Harris backs the lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Party of Georgia and Democrats on county election boards. The lawsuit states that the new rules go against Georgia law: “Under two rules each passed by a 3-2 vote, election officials must now conduct a “reasonable inquiry” prior to certification and permit individual county board members ‘to examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections.’ According to their drafters, these rules rest on the assumption that certification of election results by a county board is discretionary and subject to free-ranging inquiry that may delay certification or foreclose it entirely. But that is not the law in Georgia. Rather, election officials have a non-discretionary duty to certify results by 5 p.m. six days after election day. Allegations of fraud or election misconduct are then resolved by the courts in properly filed challenges, not by county boards in the counting process.” Trump also praised the trio on his Truth Social platform. “The Attorney General of Georgia MUST get moving on this. So must Governor Kemp, and the Secretary of State. …WE MUST WIN GEORGIA IN 2024!!!” During the 2020 election, Trump allegedly attempted to steal the election in Georgia, according to a RICO case presented by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

