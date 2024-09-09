Exclusive: Inside The Blonka Movement 4:44 Financial Literacy World Tour With Ms. Blonka Mack

The Blonka Movement 4:44 Financial Literacy World Tour is not just a movement—it’s become a revolution in financial literacy. The initiative was inspired by Jay-Z’s transformative album 4:44 and powered by the vision of universal activist and world-renowned author, Ms. Blonka Mack.

As the tour makes its way through Atlanta, Georgia, before heading to Paris, France, it continues to be a significant force for change, bridging the gap between education and financial empowerment for underserved students.

The tour, which partnered with Jay-Z’s alma mater George Westinghouse High School in Brooklyn, NYC, is making waves by introducing financial literacy in a way that resonates with today’s youth.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Roc Nation, Mack’s team is preparing to lead a fall workshop that will break down the credit lessons woven into the lyrics of 4:44 for scholars all over the globe. The Blonka movement is currently on tour gearing up for this next leg of their tour—‘10 Schools & 10 States with Roc Nation.’

Born and raised in New Orleans, Mack was exposed early on to the struggles and disparities in education across different regions. “I noticed education was not the bar in some states. Especially in Louisiana, where I was from,” she explained. “If you don’t expose a culture or a community, they will repeat the same domino effect. The more exposure, the more inquisitive.”

Mack’s journey into activism began with her grassroots efforts of feeding and clothing the homeless. From there, her organization grew, and her financial literacy mentorship programs took root and began to flourish.

In 2017, Mack began teaching financial literacy through the Reach One, Teach One program, noticing a significant gap in money management skills among youth entering college. “We saw that a lot of freshmen were going into college without basic money management skills that stem all the way from middle and high school,” Mack said.

This realization propelled her team to provide free financial literacy education to schools, sparking a demand that continues to grow today.

The partnership with Roc Nation came organically, driven by the shared goal of empowering the next generation with financial wisdom. “Desiree Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, invited us to collaborate after seeing the incredible impact our tour had on scholars. We couldn’t wait for someone to save our community, so we took action, and Roc Nation saw that,” Mack said.

At the heart of this collaboration is a deep commitment to students, who are actively involved in the process. Mack shared how the Blonka Movement prioritizes making financial education accessible to students through relatable and engaging activities. “When we go into middle schools, we do exercises to assess where they are. We ask them, ‘Do you know what an LLC is?’ And most of them don’t,” Mack said. These interactions reveal a common gap in knowledge, and her team takes the opportunity to teach students about business plans, credit, and financial independence.

One of the tour’s highlights is the partnership with George Westinghouse High School, the alma mater of hip hop greats such as Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., and Busta Rhymes. “Mr. Kelley, the basketball coach and CTE department head, saw our presentation and was blown away by how much he learned,” Mack recalled. “He invited us to continue working with his scholars, and the partnership has grown from there.”

This relationship has flourished, gaining attention from media outlets like News 12 Brooklyn and sparking interest at schools across New York City’s boroughs.

Ms. Blonka Mack’s drive for creating such meaningful change stems from two very powerful influences.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been a part of my blueprint because in order to know where you’re going, you have to pay homage to where you come from. We wouldn’t be in these great positions without him fighting for de-segregation and equality,” Mack said. “We’re able to sit next to a white person and compete competitively with jobs and positions, all because of his sacrifice.” Mack honored Dr. King by even naming her son after the civil rights icon.

Mack added: With the 4:44, album, that body of work I was truly inspired by because Mr. Carter could have made a song about kings killing kings. That’s something that’s so common and prevalent in our community. Instead, he chose to actually highlight how to get out of that environment, how to get away from that mentality, and how to stop thinking of always renting. Actually consider yourself as an owner at some point in time in your life and how you can achieve it. I just love the motivation.”

Looking ahead, Mack envisions the Blonka Movement becoming a household name in financial education. “Our whole initiative surrounding financial literacy is to be a staple,” she said. “When people think of financial wisdom, I want them to think of the Book of Keyz—our guide to supreme wisdom, which covers everything from the trillion-dollar buying power of African Americans to psychological evolution.”

As the Blonka Movement continues its journey, the tour’s reach is continuing to expand globally. With Paris as the next world tour stop to empower the next generation of thought leaders.

We’re manifesting and putting in the work for this to become a household name. So when you think of financial literacy, you think of The Blonka Movement,” Mack said. “It’s also a representation of how far African Americans can go. I know we say Black excellence, but for us, it’s just about being excellent.”

Another thing Mack is manifesting, an official Blonka Movement Tour Bus—which is high priority on her list. “To see the movement at this level, I’m just so excited. I just can’t wait until we get our tour bus. I’ll be even more excited.”

For more information about Ms. Blonka Mack, The Blonka Movement and her World Tour, visit her website here.

