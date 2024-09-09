Angel Reese Announces Her Rookie Season Is Cut Short Due To A Wrist Injury, Will Undergo Surgery

In a sudden turn of events, Angel Reese has announced that her record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA has come to an abrupt end.

The Chicago Sky forward, hailing from Baltimore, announced on social media Saturday night that she will miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. Reese later confirmed that she will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday for a “small crack in her bone.”

“What a year,” Reese captioned the post. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3, but maybe that was God saying, give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.”

Selected as the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft, Reese quickly established herself as a dominant force on the court. She finished her first WNBA season averaging an astounding 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game—setting the highest rebound average in the history of the league.

Additionally, Reese shattered the rookie record for double-doubles, amassing 26 by the season’s close. Her final one came during a triumphant 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, a game that would unknowingly be her last for the season.

Angel Reese’s presence on the court has elevated not only her team but also the entire league. She has become synonymous with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark since their matchup at the NCAA championship two years ago. That game would foreshadow the influence these two young stars would have on the WNBA. Together, they have boosted television ratings, driven fan attendance, and led the charge in merchandise sales.

Clark weighed in about the news saying: “It’s obviously, definitely sad, anytime you see anybody go down with an injury, especially people that you came into this league with, whether it was Cam (Brink), whether it was Angel, and especially Angel. You want to see her finish out this year—she’s had a historic year and done some incredible things,” Clark shared in a pregame news conference.

Angel Reese’s rookie season also concludes with her breaking the WNBA’s record for most consecutive double-doubles with 15 straight games earlier in the season. She also surpassed Sylvia Fowles’ record for total rebounds in a season, finishing with 446— including a record 172 offensive rebounds. This put Reese ahead of Las Vegas Aces’ star A’ja Wilson, who currently has 406 rebounds on the season.

While Reese’s individual success has been monumental, the Chicago Sky are still in the midst of a playoff battle, tied with Atlanta for the league’s final playoff spot. Though Reese’s absence will be felt, her impact on the Sky’s playoff push is undeniable.

Angel Reese is also slated to participate in the upcoming 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, which will begin in Miami this winter.

About Post Author