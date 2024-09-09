5 Ways To Transition Your Summer Sizzle Into Fall Flare

I wore white almost daily as we approached the grand finale summer holiday. I spent Labor Day in Puerto Rico, home to some of the most colorful fashion creations in the world, and continued to wear white … I had to get it in.

But if you are like me and just want to maximize your wardrobe options – mix and match simple pieces with seasonal colors. Fall fashion wear can be amazing with the range of autumn colors … but earth tones do get boring wearing that same rust and brown combo.

We’re better served transitioning from the summer sizzle to the fall floss. But you’re going to have to make some decisions about what to put away for next season and which pieces to keep out for a seamless transition.

August through September Keepers: Keep the breeze going and incorporate pastels, off whites, taupe, and lightweight fabrics into the flow from summer to early fall. You have time to go more dramatic around the holidays. Dress up your anything but white capris and peddle pushers to pair with dramatic tops, be versatile and keep moving. Don’t pack away the summer dresses either … the right cover up will keep you warm while you look so cool.

Collage created by Sarah Olivieri

October through November Must Haves: Since the temptation is too great for some to avoid the Halloween costume colors- go ahead and do black and orange just make it tasteful. But since that holiday doesn’t fall until the end of the month, measure your steps and look through your wardrobe to find what works for pre-holiday lifestyles.

The bodysuit. Over the past few seasons, the body suit has emerged as one of the most fun, flirty, and chic staples to have in a hot girl closet. Whether patterned, sheer, t-shirt style, or embellished, body suits look good on practically everyone by hugging the curves we want and hiding the ones we don’t.

In the summer, bodysuits are usually the main event, thrown on with denim shorts, miniskirts, or tights. In the fall, they are more of a layering piece. To transition them in the next few months, add a blazer as you would over a tank top or tee, use them as the base for a cute see-through bodycon or flowy dress, or be a little daring rocking your body suit with thigh high boots.

2. Don’t Ditch Your Summer Dresses

We’re not ready to ditch our sundresses, yet, and for good reason. When made well they trace our bodies delivering sexy silhouettes, can be the definition of feminine comfort, and are a complete outfit by themselves. They are also perfect to be dressed up or down. In other words, summer dresses are versatility at its best, something we all need during the up and down weather months in fall.

Summer dresses tend to be made in bold colors, patterns, or fabrics, so the key to a flawless transition is paying attention to which work in the cooler months, and which don’t. Not all will. A rule of thumb when deciding which to bring into fall is to look at the colors of the season and the thickness of the fabric.

Once you know which to keep, throw a turtleneck on under your strappy dress. Add a leather bomber or duster for colder nights. Or, add a sweater on top of the dress and a belt to make the look appear more like a two-piece coordinated set.

3. Walking Sky High

Platforms are back and better than ever! A nod to the 70s, disco chic, and bell bottoms, platforms bring a cool, funky factor to any outfit. Platforms also give you height and elongate your legs without the discomfort of a stiletto or smaller heel.

In the summer, the platform trend was translated into chunky sandals, thick espadrille slides and wedges, wooden clogs, and single band mules. In the fall, we will see this look transformed into chunky boots and loafers. But, don’t put away your strappy versions because they work too.

Strappy platforms easily walk into fall with the addition of tights, fish nets, or socks. Playing around with colors and textures – such as a metallic platform and a cotton sock or fishnets and a suede platform shoe – will show individuality and provide instant style.

4. Miniskirts



This summer screamed Y2k. And the resurgence of miniskirts on everyone – no matter age or size – is evidence of this.

This summer we saw low-rise versions reminiscent of baggie jeans and flirty A-line ones that looked like tennis skirts. The playfulness of these pieces brought joy to fashion – especially after being cooped up for months – and reminded us how fun dressing can be.

So, there is no reason to stop the party now. Transitioning this piece is fun and easy. Pair your platform shoes and colorful tights with a leather mini or wear some platform Converses and chunky socks with a flouncy A-line.

A fall trend to wait for is more of these skirts in fur, corduroy, sequins and suede. No doubt these will be “go tos” this fall.

5. Resort Wear

Dressing like I am on vacation is one of the things I love about summer. Palm tree prints, flowy dusters, and wide-leg trousers are frequent in my “hotter month” wardrobe, and I was happy to see more sets come out this year. Why give this up just because it gets cold?

As we look to the fall, break up these sets to get the most out of them. Think rich auntie the fall edition.

Add the duster to your favorite bodycon with an exaggerated belt or short shorts and knee-high boots.

Depending on the length and print, dusters also work great with miniskirts, liquid leather leggings, and jeans. Wear the pants with a sweater or blazer or wear the suit together with a solid turtleneck and belt and exaggerated jewelry. Treat these pieces like any other coordinated set and have fun.

About Post Author