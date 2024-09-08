Kendrick Lamar To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will serve as the headlining performer at the Super Bowl. The announcement was made via a video on Kendrick’s YouTube page.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Jay-Z, who produces the Super Bowl Halftime Show with his Roc Nation company, shared his thoughts.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay-Z said. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Kendrick has not released an album since 2022, but he was involved in a heated hip-hop battle with Drake over the summer. The historical rap battle culminated with this year’s biggest hit, “Not Like Us.”

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans.

