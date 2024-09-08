Atlanta Community Food Bank Shares How To Take Action For Hunger Action Month

Atlanta Community Food Bank shares how you can take action on Hunger Action Month.



This year has been tough for some as a need for healthy food options are at an all-time high, grocery prices continue to rise, and there are discussions on changing the support provided. Food banks are an integral part of the food cycle, and we are calling on our community and the media to spread a beacon of hope.

“This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a milestone that allows us to celebrate the tireless efforts of our team, donors, and volunteers in advancing our mission to end hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are proud to take part in Hunger Action Month and join food banks across the country as we work with our local partners to highlight the increasing need in our communities.”

Throughout the month, all donations to the Food Bank will be matched up to $60,000, thanks to a group of generous donors.

On September 10, Hunger Action Day, the Food Bank invites Atlanta residents to “Go Orange” by wearing the color associated with hunger awareness and taking action to support their neighbors. During the evening of September 10, residents are invited to look up to the sky as iconic landmarks around Atlanta will be illuminated in orange to show solidarity.

“By coming together to provide nutritious food for our neighbors, we empower our communities in Atlanta and beyond, working towards a future where no family, child, veteran, or senior goes hungry,” Waide added.

How You Can Make a Difference

For those who would like to contribute funds, donations may be made directly through the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s donation page or supporters can boost their impact by organizing fundraisers with family and friends.

Individuals and groups are also encouraged to volunteer at one of the Food Bank’s Community Food Centers in Jonesboro, Stone Mountain, or Marietta. Due to high demand, spots are filling up fast, so plan ahead and book 60-90 days in advance.

Hunger Action Month Events

On September 27, the Food Bank will host the Atlanta Apartment Association at its East Point headquarters for the 37th Annual Food-A-Thon, an initiative aimed at providing essential food assistance to children, families, and seniors in our community. All donations of food and funds will go directly to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. To donate or participate, visit the link here.

Hunger Action Day participating partners include: