Word In Black Announces ‘Debate Night in Black America: A Virtual Conversation’ Event

Word In Black (WIB) is excited to announce “Debate Night in Black America: A Virtual Conversation,” an event designed to engage the African American community during the Sept. 10, 2024, presidential debate. This groundbreaking livestream show offers a platform for insightful discussion and analysis centered on Black viewers.

The virtual conversation — hosted by Word In Black Managing Director Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier and Deputy Managing Director Joseph Williams — will be streamed starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on September 10, 2024, before and after the ABC presidential debate. The streaming show will provide commentary and perspectives that resonate with the unique experiences and concerns of the Black community, creating a space for meaningful dialogue on the critical issues at stake in this election.

“We believe it’s essential for the Black community to have a platform where our voices are centered in the national conversation, especially during such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier, Managing Director at Word In Black. “With this event, we’ll do what the Black press has done for nearly 200 years: create a space where our community can come together to discuss, analyze, and engage with the issues that matter most to us.”

In addition to the virtual event, participating WIB publishers will host local debate watch parties in communities across America for in-person participation in the conversation. These watch parties will foster a sense of unity and collective engagement, ensuring that the African American community’s voice is heard loud and clear. Local participants in the participating cities will share their post-debate thoughts during the livestream — providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity to hear from Black Americans across the nation about their insights and perspectives about the presidential election.

Newsroom outlets participating in the post-debate livestream include the following:

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Voice & The Atlanta Daily World

Baltimore, MD – The AFRO

Chicago, Ill – The Chicago Defender

Dallas, TX – The Dallas Weekly

Detroit, MI – The Michigan Chronicle

Houston, TX – The Houston Defender Network

New York, NY – The Amsterdam News

Pittsburgh, PA – New Pittsburgh Courier

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento Observer

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis American

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Informer

About Post Author