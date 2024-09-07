Mother-Daughter Sports Agents Make History In NFL

Maryland natives have made history as the first mother-daughter tandem to become NFL sports agents.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Edy Lawson-Jackson said her daughter, Samira Jackson, were the first mother-daughter duo to become sports agents in America.

Lawson-Jackson started her career interning at a law firm with a sports entertainment attorney in 1989.

In July 1993, Lawson-Jackson took the bar exam during her final month of pregnancy with her first child. Lawson-Jackson said she pushed through Braxton-Hicks contractions during the two-day exam. She passed the bar on her first try and before her daughter was born in August 1993.

Samira Jackson followed in her mom’s footsteps and passed the bar too. Lawson-Jackson gained her NFL Players Association contract adviser certification in November 2010 on her first attempt, just as her daughter did 12 years later.

After earning her certification in October 2022, Samira Jackson joined her mother at Affiliated Sports Advisors (ASA) where the pair made history.

According to the NFLPA, only 88 women are certified NFL agents out of a pool of 994.

Chineze Nwagbo, the NFLPA’s director of player programs and engagement, acknowledged that though the number of female NFL agents is low, their impact is immeasurable.

“Edy is a great example, which means Samira will be two times better,” Nwagbo said. “We always hear of generational wealth, but in this case it’s generational opportunity, so I’m not surprised that they’re the first ever.”