Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Could Become Nation’s 1st Black Woman Governor

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R), the first Black woman to ever statewide office in Virginia, could again make history with her bid for governor.

On Wednesday (September 4), Earle-Sears launched her campaign for Virginia governor as the state’s Department of Elections accepted the necessary document for her run, per NBC News.

Earle-Sears could make history as the nation’s first-ever Black woman governor if she’s elected. She is the first Republican to officially make her bid for the party’s nomination in 2025.

Current governor Glenn Youngkin (R) is ineligible for reelection due to a Virginia law that doesn’t allow governors to run for consecutive terms. Earle-Sears could face U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is the only Democrat currently seeking her party’s nomination for governor.

The Lieutenant Governor is no stranger to making history. In 2001, Earle-Sears defeated a 10-term Democrat to become the first Black Republican woman elected to the House of Delegates.

As Lieutenant Governor, Earle-Sears is only the second woman in Virginia history to serve in a statewide office. She has also served on the State Board of Education and as the national chair of an organization aiming to help former President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts.