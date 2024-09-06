Why Rich Homie Quan’s Death Adds To The Sad Reality Of Rappers We Lost Too Soon

Most rappers enter the music industry with dreams of sharing art to the masses and changing their life circumstances. However, the dreams that hip-hop inspired are becoming nightmares for the artists who are passing at a young age.

On Sept. 5, the Atlanta-based rapper was rushed to Grady Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his home.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan was raised in East Atlanta and became a rising star in rap around 2012.

He gained prominence following the release of hits “Type of Way,” “My N—,” and “Walk Thru.” His sound helped to define an era of Atlanta rap that also featured rising stars such Future, Migos, and Young Thug.

However, Rich Homie Quan was the latest rapper to die before the age of 40.

The Atlanta music scene has been hit especially hard by untimely deaths. Artists such as Bankroll Fresh, Slim Dunkin, Trouble, Take Off, Lil Keed, Lil Marlo, and Archie Eversole are a few rappers from the metro area who lost their lives at an early age.

But hip-hop as a whole is suffering. Last week, Harlem-born rapper/hype man Fat Man scoop died after passing out on stage in Connecticut. And this past summer, Florida-based rapper Julio Foolio was killed after being ambushed at his birthday party.

From 2 Pac and Biggie to Nipsey Hussle, there are real issues that need to be addressed within hip-hop culture.

Rap has always served as an artistic tool for expressing the joy and pain of being Black and existing in America. The art form has been used to put a microscope on issues such as police brutality, poverty, and crime. But, at some point, the revelation of issues in the Black community became a celebration of those same issues.

The promotion of violence against other Black people (Drill music) and harmful drug use has perpetuated dysfunction that is often accepted in the name of culture.

But when does the culture check itself? When will the most powerful voices stand up and call for an end to violence in Black communities, and an end to drug addiction?

There have been movements and moments where problems have been addressed, but an overall shift will need to take place.

The focus on health in hip-hop is paramount as the genre continues to grow and become older.

About Post Author