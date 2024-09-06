Exclusive: Atlanta’s Newest Play ‘If It Isn’t Love’ Brings Love And Redemption Center Stage Through Boy Band Drama

A new stage play coming to Atlanta titled ‘If It Isn’t Love’ is set to captivate audiences. The show will debut at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center on September 7th and 14th.

This must-see production explores the dramatic journey of a once-famous R&B group, B-Xtra, as they fight to make a comeback while dealing with personal challenges and their interpretation of true love.

Annette Johnson, an esteemed journalist, publisher, and playwright, brings her second stage play to life with an intriguing storyline. In an exclusive interview with ADW, Johnson shared her inspiration for her latest work: “As the mother of five boys, my motivation was to write something about men’s struggle with love and vulnerability through characters that are still entertaining, and who’s more entertaining than a boy band?”

The play’s cast includes standout performers such as Mechie Harris, who brings his real-life experiences in a boy band to his role, as well as ZaRio, Diallo Thompson, Anthony Dorsey, and rising star JuWan Richard.

Johnson made it her top priority to cast performers who understood the music industry and its intricacies, stating, “I wanted real entertainers because they would be so familiar with the ins and outs of some of the drama that actually goes on between group members.”

Johnson recalled how she immediately knew Harris was right for his role. “When he auditioned, he told me, ‘This is what we dealt with in our group,’ and that authenticity was exactly what I needed for the play.”

Choreographed by the talented JusBmore, the dance routines are set to be a highlight of the show, adding another dynamic to the entertainment sector.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of an R&B group, Johnson said the play’s deeper message is about vulnerability and love, no matter the individual’s fame or fortune. “Whether you’re rich or poor, we all have the same struggles with love,” Johnson explained.

For the former journalist, this production is a testament to her growth as a writer. Reflecting on her first stage play, she noted, “I wrote too much the first time—I wanted to tell everything. With ‘If It Isn’t Love,’ I focused on brevity and making the story shine without overcomplicating it. That was my biggest lesson.”

With plans for the production to go on tour, Johnson emphasizes that audiences share the project on social media and experience the play. “For now, I want people to share it widely. Our goal is to take this show on the road, and the more people talk about it, the more likely it is we’ll reach cities across the country.”

Tickets for “If It Isn’t Love” can be purchased on the production’s official website here.

Be sure to catch this poignant and entertaining play while it’s in Atlanta before it hits the road.

About Post Author