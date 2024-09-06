Civil Rights Icon Dr. Charles Neblett Pioneers Prostate Cancer Awareness Movement For Black Men

September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and civil rights icon Dr. Charles D. Neblett, MD, is spearheading a powerful initiative to shine a light on healthcare equity in the Black community.

Diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, Neblett has turned his personal battle into a platform for change with the launch of the #BlackProstateCheckChallenge. This campaign urges Black prostate cancer survivors and patients to share their stories, providing a space for conversation and support through the power of social media.

Through the #BlackProstateCheckChallenge, Neblett’s family nonprofit, Community Projects, Inc., seeks to foster dialogue, dispel stigmas, and share vital information. “We launched this challenge to give Black men a platform where their voices are truly heard,” explained Kwesi Neblett, son of Dr. Neblett and president of the nonprofit. “By paying attention to what Black men as patients care about, we can push for the changes we need in healthcare.”

The challenge taps into social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn to encourage men to share their experiences, providing a sense of community and awareness around an often-overlooked issue. It’s an essential step toward raising awareness and addressing the alarming statistics.

According to the American Cancer Society, Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than their white counterparts—1 in 6 compared to 1 in 8 white men. Even more troubling, Black men have a mortality rate from the disease that’s twice as high.

“Health disparities affect everyone, not just the individuals within vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Lisa Cooper, MD, a key figure in the #BlackProstateCheckChallenge initiative. “The history of unequal opportunities and treatment is still reflected in today’s healthcare system, and it’s time to address these inequities head-on.”

In collaboration with specialists like Dr. Clayton Yates and Dr. Otis Brawley from Johns Hopkins, the initiative’s goal is to provide resources and knowledge that empower men to get checked, stay informed, and ultimately reduce the staggering rates of prostate cancer deaths in the Black community.

With contributions from concierge medicine operator Dr. Naysha Isom and community activist Doug Davis, the #BlackProstateCheckChallenge stands as a call to action—one that encourages men to take control of their health while highlighting the broader fight for equity within the healthcare system.

