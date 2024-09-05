Usher Turns Up The Heat By Opening His First Dave’s Hot Chicken In The Peach State

Usher, the Grammy-winning R&B icon, is adding a new venture to his ever-growing portfolio, this time in the world of food.

Partnering with the popular franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken, Usher is set to open nine locations across metro Atlanta. The first of these launched quietly on August 29 in Conyers, Georgia, with a grand opening the following day.

It’s the beginning of an exciting expansion, which will bring the franchise’s famous spicy chicken to new customers across the city.

The ‘U Got it Bad’ singer, who recently grabbed headlines for his Super Bowl halftime show performance and his highly anticipated Past, Present and Future Tour, is not just lending his name to the business but actively investing in the franchise’s growth.

Alongside partners Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, Usher will play a hands-on role in overseeing the launch of new spots throughout Atlanta.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had,” Usher shared, adding his enthusiasm for bringing the brand’s famed tenders and sliders to the people of Atlanta.

The franchise, originally based in California, has expanded its reach globally with nearly 200 restaurants already established. Thanks to partnerships like Usher’s, Dave’s Hot Chicken is well on its way to surpassing 700 locations worldwide.

Usher isn’t the only celebrity backing the franchise—others, like rapper Drake and Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson, have also invested in the brand. But Usher’s connection to the chain runs deeper than just business.

A couple of years ago, he took on the infamous “Reaper” sandwich challenge, made with Carolina Reaper peppers ranking over 1.6 million on the Scoville scale. The R&B superstar documented the experience on Instagram, describing how the chicken’s intense heat had him “dancing for no reason.”

Now, as he brings Dave’s Hot Chicken to Atlanta with nine prime locations, the expansion promises to heat up the city’s food scene, one spicy bite at a time.

