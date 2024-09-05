Georgia State Law Class Will Examine The ‘Legal Life’ Of Issa Rae This Semester

Georgia State College of Law is taking a unique approach to exploring the intersection of law and entertainment by offering a course centered on the “Legal Life” of Issa Rae, the multi-talented actress, writer, and entrepreneur.

This innovative class delves into the legal intricacies that have shaped Rae’s illustrious career, from her early days as a YouTube sensation with “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” to her current status as a Hollywood powerhouse with ventures like Hoorae Media and Viarae Prosecco.

The course, which began on August 21, offers law students a rare opportunity to examine the legal frameworks behind Rae’s success. To kick off the semester, students were treated to a special visit from Rae’s mother and brother, providing an intimate glimpse into her journey.

The class, led by Mo Ivory, the director of the Center for Entertainment, Sports, and Intellectual Property, promises to be a deep dive into the business and legal strategies that have propelled Rae to the top of the entertainment industry.

“Issa Rae has long been an inspiring figure, and bringing her remarkable career into the classroom is a thrilling opportunity for both my students and me,” Ivory said. “We’ll explore her journey from YouTube to the big screen, delving into her on-camera achievements and the business and legal intricacies that fuel her success as a writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and more.”

This course is part of a series launched by Ivory in 2019 to study the legal ramifications of public figures’ careers. Previous subjects have included Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, and Steve Harvey.

This semester, students will analyze Rae’s real-world agreements and discuss how her approach to business deals is shaping the entertainment landscape.

The class rounds off in November with a highly anticipated visit from Rae herself. The Emmy-winning actress and entrepreneur will join the students to share insights into her career, business portfolio, and the legal challenges she has navigated along the way.

Rae’s involvement has added an exciting layer of authenticity and relevance to the course, making it even more of a standout within Georgia State’s law program.

For students with a passion for entertainment law and a love for Issa Rae’s work, this course is not just an academic exercise—it’s a chance to learn from one of the industry’s most influential figures.

As the class progresses, students are sure to gain a comprehensive understanding of how legal principles have intersected with creativity and entrepreneurship in the world of Issa Rae.

