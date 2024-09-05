Atlanta-based Black Entrepreneur Sells $1.5M in Shoes and Cultural Footwear, Embraces a New Era

Traik Edmonson

After making more than $1.5 million crafting shoes that embody the spirit and culture of the African American community, Nagast Footwear, a Black-owned footwear company based in Atlanta is embracing a new era. The company’s CEO, Tarik Edmonson who has donated more than $250,000 to charity, has announced a dynamic rebranding initiative, a move spurred by the economic challenges and the evolving landscape post-pandemic. In this exclusive interview, we delve into the company’s transformation and its renewed commitment to its customers.

Tarik Edmonson, it’s a pleasure to have you with us. Nagast Footwear has been a respected name in the industry for nearly a decade. What prompted the decision to rebrand now?

Thank you for having me. It’s certainly been an incredible journey. The decision to rebrand comes from a place of reflection and anticipation. The last few years, with all their unpredictability, taught us that adaptation isn’t just about survival; it’s about thriving. We’re seizing this moment to align our brand with the future we envision for ourselves and our community.

The pandemic and economic downturn hit many businesses hard. How has Nagast Footwear weathered these storms, and how is this reflected in your rebranding?

Indeed, these years have been a roller coaster for us, especially with our experiences at Everlasting Love Fulfillment Warehouse. We’ve faced supply chain disruptions, shifts in consumer behavior, and the need to pivot our strategies. Our rebranding reflects our resilience, our capacity to innovate in the face of adversity, and our unwavering dedication to our roots.

Rebranding can be a complex process. Can you share some insights into what changes we can expect to see in Nagast Footwear’s image and offerings?

Absolutely. Our customers will notice a refreshed visual identity that pays homage to our heritage while signaling a bold step forward. We’re refining our product lines to focus on sustainability, versatility, and design innovation.

“Allow Me to Introduce Myself” suggests a reintroduction to the market. How do you intend to reintroduce Nagast Footwear to your existing and potential new customers?

We see this as a reintroduction not just to our existing loyal customers but also to those who haven’t yet discovered us. We’re enhancing our storytelling, showcasing the people and inspiration behind our products, and strengthening our online presence. We’re also planning a series of community events and collaborations that will bring our brand’s personality and new identity to life.

In the light of rebranding, how do you ensure that you retain the essence of Nagast Footwear that your customers have come to love?

Our essence is our strength. While our image and strategies may evolve, the core of what makes Nagast Footwear special remains unchanged. We’re still deeply committed to celebrating our culture and empowering our community through every product we create. The stories we tell and the quality we deliver will continue to be the foundation of our brand.

Finally, what message do you want to send out to the fashion industry and your consumers with this new chapter for Nagast Footwear?

We want to send a message of hope and inspiration. We’ve all faced challenges, but it’s what we do in response to those challenges that defines us. Nagast Footwear is a brand reborn, ready to tackle the future with creativity, passion, and resilience. To our consumers, we say: walk with us into this new era, and let’s make history together.

Thank you for sharing your vision with us. We’re excited to see where this rebranding takes Nagast Footwear.

My pleasure. Thank you for your support. The best is yet to come.

