VP Kamala Harris, Mayor Andre Dickens React To Deadly High School Shooting In Georgia

The nation is mourning following another deadly high school shooting. Today, four people were killed and nine injured during a shooting that took place at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, 45 miles north of Atlanta.

Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities were called to the school after reports of a shooting. When police arrived on campus, they were able to arrest the alleged suspect. The shooter was reportedly 14-years-old.

During a rally in New Hampshire, VP Kamala Harris shared thoughts on the shooting.

“It’s just outrageous that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive,” Harris said. “We’ve got to stop it,” she said, adding that “it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Mayor Andre Dickens also responded to the shooting. Several victims were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

“My prayers are with the high school students, staff and families affected by the senseless act of violence in Winder, Georgia,” Mayor Dickens said. “I have been in contact with Chief Schierbaum, and the Atlanta Police Department has been working with the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department to bolster patrols around our schools for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution. APD has also been on standby in case law enforcement agencies need assistance with this incident. May God comfort the victims and their loved ones in the difficult days ahead.”

About Post Author