Trump Ordered To Stop Using Isaac Hayes’ Songs Following Ruling From Federal Judge

Donald Trump will no longer be able to play songs by Isaac Hayes at his political rallies. On Sept. 3, Judge Thomas Thrash Jr., a U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, ruled in favor of the Isaac Hayes’ estate.

The lawsuit stated that on multiple occasions, Trump used “Hold On, I’m Coming” at his political rallies without the estate’s permission. The song was written by Hayes and performed by Sam & Dave. Trump’s team used the song on Aug. 16 during the rally held at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta. He also used it before his RNC speech in July.

Judge Thrash ruled that Trump can no longer use the song moving forward. However, Thrash would not force Trump to remove videos where the song was already used.

Following the ruling, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, spoke outside of the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta and said that the lawsuit was not political, but a character issue.

“We have to take a stand that we want to separate ourselves from someone with Donald Trump’s character,” Hayes III said. “My father wrote songs that were the soundtrack to the ‘60s and the Civil Rights Movement,” Hayes III said. “That song is one of the gems of our catalog and it is licensed several times a year. I don’t want this song politicized in any way.”

Hayes III will continue the lawsuit and plans to seek $3 million from Trump for illegally using the song over 134 times.

Politicians use music as a way to entertain and energize crowds at rallies. However, every political figure must ask for permission to use the music or purchase a license. When VP Kamala Harris announced her run for president, she received permission from Beyoncé to use the 2016 hit, “Freedom.” However, Beyoncé sent a cease-and-desist to Trump when he used the song in a political ad in August.

