Russell Rocks the Block to Give Back to the Westside Neighborhood  at the Heart of the Company’s Roots in Atlanta – Castleberry Hill

The community engagement arms of H. J. Russell & Company (Russell) and its sister company, Concessions International, LLC (CI), Russell CARES and CI Cares respectively, are joining forces for the 5th annual “Russel Rocks the Block Community Day” event to give back to the Castleberry Hill community – a Westside neighborhood the companies have invested in and made a difference in for more than 70 years, long before Atlanta’s Westside was trendy. The Russell Rocks the Block Community Day event is designed to show the community that Russell and CI care and are taking their commitment to the Castleberry Hill area to another level by planting deeper roots that build community.

The Russell Rocks the Block event is a collaboration between Russell CARES and CI Cares, and the second and third generations of Russell’s. Meaningful activities for members of the community include:

Free food and drinks from Paschal’s, Slim & Husky’s, Proof of the Pudding and Za’Acai Cafe Raffle prizes Voter Registration Morehouse School of Medicine providing health screenings Career Fair inside the community center featuring companies that can interview and hire on the spot Music provided by DJ Kutt Throat Financial Literacy from Operation HOPE and Entrepreneurial support from RICE, and Boys/Girls Scouts Various games, bounce houses, henna tattoo artist, miniature goat yoga, Caricature and balloon artists, mobile massage, gaming truck, and outdoor recreation from Peace in the Wild

“We believe a healthy community can’t exist without healthy, economically secure, and empowered people, and the Russell Rocks the Block event shows that our commitment to Atlanta goes beyond constructing buildings and being an airport food concessionaire – it shows our commitment to the people who live in the communities we serve,” said Mori Russell, Director of Business Development at CI and the lead organizer of Russell Rocks the Block.

FREE and open to the public, especially Westside Atlanta Community Residents, the Russell Rocks the Block Community Day event will take place on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, and the short program begins at 1:00 p.m. (1:00 – 1:30 p.m.) It takes place at John Hope Community Center at The Villages of Castleberry at 560 Larkin Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30314.

