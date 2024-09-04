Jermaine Dupri, Young Joc Donate Time and Computers to Atlanta Students at Southside Day at the Lake

The festivities and giveaway were hosted by “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star and music producer Young Joc, who along with industry veteran and super producer Jermaine Dupri encouraged students to remain in school, stay safe and study.

Young Joc expressed said that the giveaways, which were paid for by Quality Control Music (home to artists like Migos, City Girls, Rich the Kid, and Lil Yachty ) CEO Pierre “P” Thomas, and the Ludacris Foundation, broke a record as the largest one-time donation of laptops.

“I feel like we’re doing a good thing for the community; we came together to make it happen, and now it’s happening,” the radio host said. Atlanta big shot, super-producer Jermaine Dupri, also participated in the event.