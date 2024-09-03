Niecy Nash-Betts, Billy Porter, Tamar Braxton And More Headline Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride concluded by hosting the first-ever Global Black Pride in Atlanta, GA, impacting Labor Day Weekend.

The Vision Community Foundation, Traxx Girls Inc and Rockstars Production remained producing partners in the annual celebration. At the 12th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter, Tamar Braxton received the ICON Award; R&B star Jessica Betts received the Trailblazer Award – presented by special guests Betts’ wife, Niecy Nash-Betts, and friends Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart. On day one of the historic weekend collaboration, Billy Porter, performed a medley of hits at Piedmont Park.

The near weeklong Pride Celebration also included special appearances by: Arrington Foster, Miss Peppermint, Bishop OC Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Melissa “DJ M” Scott and more. The host hotel, Starling Hilton Midtown Atlanta, served as the epicenter for lodging, convention, and general Atlanta information needs.

The third annual Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner was hosted by Gary With Da Tea and RockStars Production and Traxx Girls on Friday, August 30th at the Starling Hotel. This affair served as a Fundraiser to benefit Global Black Pride Weekend and is a unique opportunity for trailblazers, leaders, and influencers to celebrate accomplishments while highlighting individuals and organizations who significantly impact and contribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. The 2024 honorees included: Rashad Burgess, Lisa Cunningham, Funky Dineva, Judge Pierce Hand Seitz, Derek Ford, Devin Barrington, Adrienne Gates, Congress Woman Barbara Lee and Earl D. Fowkles Jr.

On Sept. 1, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park showcased the 12th annual Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” The cultural event was equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways, all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision.

The Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQIA+ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta. GRAMMY nominated Tamar Braxton received the Ultimate Icon Award; Rising Electric/Acoustic Rock Soul singer/songwriter, Jessica Betts, was honored by her wife Niecy Nash-Betts with the annual Trailblazer Award. Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Nik Harris (VP, Strategic Outreach & Engagement) received the annual Humanitarian Award. Additional honorees included The Impulse Group; and a special voting call-to-action delivered from Miss Peppermint of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race.’

