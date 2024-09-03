Isaac Hayes’ Estate Sues Donald Trump For Unlawful Use Of Songs: Hearing To Take Place At Atlanta Federal Court

Isaac Hayes’ estate will be taking Donald Trump to court. Trump, Republican National Conference, and National Rifle Association have all been served with a lawsuit for unlawful use of songs. The court hearing is schedule today at the Atlanta Federal Court.

Isaac Hayes Estate’s family attorney James L. Walker, Jr. served papers on Donald Trump, the RNC, the NRA and several others who have used the family’s music illegally.

On multiple occasions, Trump used “Hold On I’m Coming” at his political rallies without the estate’s permission. The song was written by Hayes and performed by Sam & Dave. Trump’s team used the song on Aug. 16 during the rally held at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.

“It’s ‘weird’ to think you can use a copyright 134 times after being warned to stop countless times and not have to pay for the use,” Walker said. “The court hearing set for September 3 is reserved at Atlanta Federal Court.”

Isaac Hayes, III, the administrator of the publishing song catalogue of his father, shared thoughts on the latest court proceedings that will take place today.

“After several years of asking Mr. Trump not to use our copyright or song, we were left with no other alternative than to take legal action,” said Hayes, III, “We plan to hold him accountable for all of the countless illegal and unauthorized uses in violation of copyright law.”

The estate filed the lawsuit after giving Team Trump a week to tender $3 million in damages for the unauthorized use of Hayes’ iconic song, the Trump team did not respond.

“It is ironic that Donald J. Trump, Sr. is a man whose father left him a legacy of property, an incredible brand worth millions, with property worldwide,” Walker said. “But sadly, Mr. Trump does not respect or honor the legacy and intellectual property that Isaac Hayes, III’s father left him.”

The seven-count lawsuit includes several charges of copyright infringement, false advertising and violation of the late singer’s right of publicity against several defendants including Trump, the RNC, Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. the NRA, the American Conservative Union Inc. and BTC., Inc.

“The use of this music not only infringes on copyright and damages the reputation of Mr. Hayes, but compromises his legacy by symbolizing a fictitious synergy of message for Donald Trump,” Walker added.

Politicians use music as a way to entertain and energize crowds at rallies. However, every political figure must ask for permission to use the music or purchase a license.

When VP Kamala Harris announced her run for president, she received permission from Beyoncé to use the 2016 hit, “Freedom.”

About Post Author