Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Shatters WNBA Single-Season Rebound Record

Although the Chicago Sky has been facing their share of ups and downs this season, rookie Angel Reese continues to be a standout player.

On Sunday, Reese made history by breaking the WNBA’s single-season rebounding record, securing her 418th rebound during a hard-fought 79-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Entering the game, Reese needed just six rebounds to surpass the previous record held by Sylvia Fowles, a former Sky legend who retired in 2022. Reese not only claimed the record but did so in dominant fashion, finishing the night with 19 rebounds and 17 points, marking her 24th double-double of the season.

The 22-year-old from LSU has been nothing short of a force on the court. Her relentless pursuit of the ball has also led her to break the single-season record for offensive rebounds, now standing at 165.

Beyond the numbers, Reese’s impact is felt in every game, as she quickly became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles and set the record for most consecutive double-doubles with 15.

“Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds are something that I know I can always do,” Reese shared after the game. “Defense and rebounding win championships, and I’ve won championships at every level by just doing that.”

However, Reese’s historic performance couldn’t prevent the Sky from extending their losing streak to six games, dropping to a 11-21 record. The Sky’s post-Olympic break woes have been a stark contrast to Reese’s individual success. “Obviously, it’s tough – this is the most losing I’ve ever done in my life,” Reese admitted. “But we still are in the playoffs … I’m just looking forward to the next game and ways to get better and learn from this one.”

While the Sky continues to regain their rhythm, the Lynx improved to 8-1 since the Olympic break, thanks in large part to Courtney Williams. Williams led Minnesota with 22 points, 10 of which came in a clutch fourth quarter and Kayla McBride added 17 points.

Next up for the Sky is a showdown against the Las Vegas Aces today. The game promises to be a thrilling battle of the boards as Reese goes head-to-head with A’ja Wilson, the current MVP favorite and second in the league in rebounding.

Fans can expect a fierce contest between two of the WNBA’s premier rebounders, as Angel Reese looks to continue her record-breaking season and help lift her team out of their current slump.

