Marcus Garvey-Inspired Graphic Novel ‘My Name Is Marcus’ Provides Important History Lesson

In a bold move to ignite young minds, Blue Banyan Books unveils “My Name Is Marcus” by award-winning author Geoffrey Philp. This vibrant graphic novel transforms civil rights icon Marcus Garvey from a distant historical figure into a relatable hero for today’s children. The groundbreaking biography is set to captivate readers aged 8-12 years and breathe new life into Jamaica’s rich cultural legacy.

Marcus Garvey was a key figure in the global fight for racial equality and Jamaica’s first National Hero. “My Name is Marcus” makes Garvey’s story accessible to young and visual learners. It is a welcome addition to the canon of Caribbean children’s literature. The graphic novel takes readers on a colorful journey through Garvey’s life, from his humble beginnings in Jamaica to his role as a pivotal leader in the Pan-African movement. “My Name Is Marcus” presents a visually stimulating presentation of Garvey’s story, making complex historical events and ideas relatable.

This isn’t the first time that Marcus Garvey has appeared in Philp’s work. He’s authored “Marcus and the Amazons” and “Garvey’s Ghost,” where he explores Garvey’s legacy through fictional characters. In “My Name is Marcus,” he admits he blends “solid research” with a kid-friendly tone. Colin Grant’s “Negro with a Hat” and Tony Martin’s “Race First” were key research materials. “I wanted to create a graphic novel that kids could relate to,” Philp said.

The author notes that a clear look at Marcus’s life and the obstacles he overcame is inspiring, and he wanted to tap into that in this biography. “I wanted to show him as a kid who loved cricket, swimming, and running. I also wanted to highlight his doubts and moments of loneliness, especially during his time in prison. Despite all the obstacles, Garvey never gave up because he had a clear purpose.”

This timely release comes as racial justice and equality discussions remain at the forefront of global conversations. “My Name is Marcus” provides a valuable resource for parents and educators looking to introduce these important topics to young readers.

“This is the perfect time to bring Garvey’s message of perseverance, purpose, and self-reliance back into the spotlight,” Philp said. “We’re still grappling with issues of “mental slavery” in our society, and with social media platforms like TikTok constantly grabbing kids’ attention, Garvey’s inspiring story might get lost in the shuffle.”

“Marcus Garvey’s inspiring story deserves to be told to a new generation,” says Tanya Batson-Savage, founder of Blue Banyan Books. “As Garvey himself said, our children must know their history. Geoffrey Philp has done a masterful job of capturing Garvey’s spirit and presenting his ideas in a way that resonates with children but can also be enjoyed by adults.”

