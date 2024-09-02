J. Anthony Brown & Friends To Take The Stage At City Winery Atlanta

J. Anthony Brown & Friends will take the stage at City Winery Atlanta. On Sept. 14, J. Anthony Brown will headline the show. His daughter, Mahoganie Brown, will serve as the MC and opening act.

Along with the comedy show, musician Reggie Hines will perform and there will be a wine tasting provided by J Anthony Brown’s new wine called ‘Mofo Wine.’

As a highlight of the night, there will be a 45-minute panel discussion about the legendary “Tom Joyner Morning Show” where J. Anthony Brown served as a co-host for years.

The panel will feature Sybil Wilkes and Myra J, who will share their stories and insights from their time on the iconic radio program.

Brown is a renowned comedian and entertainer, best known for his work on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show.” With a career spanning over several decades, he has brought laughter and joy to countless audiences across the nation.

