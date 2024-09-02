Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Teams Up With Auntie Anne’s For Signature Mustard

Auntie Anne’s, the beloved destination of freshly baked, hand-rolled soft pretzels, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with football sensation Bijan Robinson’s signature dijon mustard brand, Bijan Mustardson, for the upcoming football season. From August 28 to November 30, fans can elevate their game day snacking experience at *select locations with limited-edition Bijan Mustardson dip cups, designed to complement Auntie Anne’s iconic Football Buckets.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or hosting a watch party at home, Bijan Mustardson dip cups, crafted to perfection by Bijan Robinson himself, are the ideal pairing for Auntie Anne’s Football Buckets, enhancing every bite with its unique blend of flavors. Each bucket features a convenient divider inside, allowing you to mix and match your favorite two flavors from Original Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Nuggets, Mini Dogs or Pepperoni Nuggets. Football Buckets start at $28.99. Bijan Mustardson dip cups are available separately at select Atlanta and Austin locations, starting at $0.99 each.

“I already loved Auntie Anne’s® pretzels but pairing them with my gourmet mustard took it to another level!” said Bijan Robinson, NFL Running Back and Co-Founder of Bijan Mustardson.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Bijan Robinson to bring fans a unique flavor experience this football season,” said Julie Younglove-Webb, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s. “The Bijan Mustardson dip cups – a rich and subtly spicy mustard, add a new dimension to our Football Buckets, making them a must-have snack for football season gatherings.”

The Auntie Anne’s ® Football Buckets are available for order in-store, online at order.auntieannes.com, through the Auntie Anne’s app, and via third-party delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub at participating locations. Fans can find the Bijan Mustardson dip cups at 14 select Auntie Anne’s ® locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas*, and online.

About Post Author