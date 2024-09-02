Atlanta Comes In Number 1 in Most Educated Cities in the U.S.

Atlanta has taken the lead in yet another measure of a world-class city; the home to four major HBCUs has recently been rated as the most educated city in the United States. The title which formerly belonged to Washington, D.C. takes into consideration dropout rates, high school and post-high school graduation ratesand gender and racial gaps in obtaining one’s degrees.
The report stated, “Home to major colleges like Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University, it’s no surprise that Atlanta is a highly educated city.”
Despite this difference, Atlanta’s 5.71% high school dropout rate and higher percentage of those with some college solidified its status. Furthermore, the city continues to host a diverse population, with over 47% of its residents identifying as Black, per Data USA. Other cities rounding out the top 5 include St. Petersburg (FL), San Antonio (TX), and San Diego (CA).
While all these cities boast high bachelor’s completion rates, Atlanta maintains its status at the #1 city for its educated and diverse population.