Digital Daily

Women In Media Global Podcast: Wealth, Real Estate Featuring Tiffany Harris, Brandi Hawkins

  • Atlanta Daily World

On this episode of The WIM Speaks Show, Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins (Co-Founders of Harris Hawkins & Co.), joins host Danielle P. Jeter (Founder, Women In Media GLOBAL) to share their secrets to success in real estate and how they empower women, especially Black women, to run large businesses without having to deal with specific challenges.

Our expert guests shared their journey for many years building wealth in Real Estate and enlightened us on what it takes to succeed in this business. We dive into the more specific aspects of wealth building in real estate, like renting, flipping, and property management, and analyze the pros and cons of each one, as well as the difference between solopreneurship and partnerships.

 

About Post Author

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content