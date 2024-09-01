Women In Media Global Podcast: Wealth, Real Estate Featuring Tiffany Harris, Brandi Hawkins

On this episode of The WIM Speaks Show, Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins (Co-Founders of Harris Hawkins & Co.), joins host Danielle P. Jeter (Founder, Women In Media GLOBAL) to share their secrets to success in real estate and how they empower women, especially Black women, to run large businesses without having to deal with specific challenges.

Our expert guests shared their journey for many years building wealth in Real Estate and enlightened us on what it takes to succeed in this business. We dive into the more specific aspects of wealth building in real estate, like renting, flipping, and property management, and analyze the pros and cons of each one, as well as the difference between solopreneurship and partnerships.

