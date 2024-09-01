Trap Music Museum Reveals Latto as This Year’s ‘Trapper of The Year’ Alongside Unveiling of New Art Installation

Trap Music Museum (TMM) celebrated its annual “Trapper of The Year” event with a grand unveiling and an evening filled with excitement, recognizing the achievements of rap sensation Latto. The event, which drew over 500 guests, marked one of the most memorable nights in TMM history.

This year’s celebration was powered by the dynamic energy of Revolt, the official media partner for the evening. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, with renowned hosts Kay and Trap Fairy Princess guiding the way. Atlanta’s top personality, Fly Guy DC, kept the momentum going as the evening’s main host, while DJ AD and DJ Smartt delivered non-stop vibes with their curated sets.

Adding to the star power of the night, industry heavyweights and celebrities including Fat Joe, Young Dro, comedian Karlous Miller, and rap artists Big Boss Vette, Kamillion, Seddy Hendrinx and Quay Global were in attendance, showing their support for Latto and the Trap Music Museum.

Comedian Navv Greene brought an additional layer of entertainment by hosting the “Lil Karaoke” segment, where attendees took to the stage to perform some of Latto’s biggest hits. The night also featured expertly crafted cocktails by Hennessy, Mercer + Prince, and Volcan Tequila, each named after Latto’s most iconic tracks, alongside complimentary hot wings provided by Wingnuts—a true homage to Atlanta’s vibrant food culture.

The highlight of the evening was when legendary rapper and TMM owner, Tip, took the stage to present Latto with the prestigious “Trapper of The Year” award. In his speech, Tip praised Latto for her hustle, resilience, and unyielding work ethic, as well as the authentic Atlanta culture she embodies. He then bestowed upon her the custom Diamond TOTY ring, a symbol of her achievements, before unveiling a stunning new art installation.

The new installation features a life-sized wax figure of Latto, created by renowned artist Mr. Official, which was artistically surrounded by peaches, a tribute to Georgia’s beloved fruit and a custom car piece created by Jerrel Ganantt. The installation also includes several breathtaking portraits, each meticulously crafted by talented artists who have poured their passion into this project. Special recognition goes to the following artists for their extraordinary contributions: Heat (@artbyheat), Jillian Williams (@jilliecreates), Tiffany Davis (@tiffanyartvibez), Kai Young (@kaiyennepepper), Bianca Nolden (@Biancanolden) and Jerrel Gantt.

A spokesperson for Trap Music Museum commented on Latto’s selection for this prestigious award, stating, “Latto has consistently shown what it means to be a true trapper—hustling hard, staying true to her roots, and representing the spirit of Atlanta. This event is one of the most impactful of the year for us, as it not only honors the artist but also brings the community together to celebrate our culture and creativity.”

The evening closed on a high note with guests and artists alike reflecting on the significance of the event, a testament to the power of music, art, and culture in shaping the future.

