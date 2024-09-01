Steve Harvey Lands Biopic Film ‘Seventy-Two’

A biopic about Steve Harvey is in the works.

According to Deadline, Harvey’s upcoming biopic Seventy-Two is in early development with the media company Objectively Good Media (OGM).

Seventy-Two is set to cover the transformative 72-hour period that led to Harvey’s career-defining performance at the Apollo Theatre in 1993. The film will give viewers a look into the obstacles Harvey faced before landing his career in entertainment.

OGM conceptualized the idea and brought it to Harvey.

“I’ve been reluctant to make a movie about my life for years, until I read the pitch for Seventy-Two. It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career, and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this,” Harvey said in a statement.

Mohamed Kheir and Matthew R. Cooper of OGM will serve as producers of the film in collaboration with East 112, which is headed by Harvey and Thabiti Stephens, the Chief Strategy Officer of Steve Harvey Global.

“Securing the rights to tell this story has been an incredible honor,” Kheir said in a statement. “Steve Harvey’s ability to turn his trials into triumphs is inspiring, and Seventy-Two will showcase the resilience and determination that defined those pivotal days. We look forward to sharing this powerful narrative with audiences worldwide.”